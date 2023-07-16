FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a man is in custody after barricading himself inside his home and firing at officers multiple times.

Officers say there was a “strong police presence” as they were dealing with a person “in crisis” after officers tried to serve commitment papers on Saturday night.

The Fayetteville Police Department announced in a news release just before 8:10 p.m. that there was an “ongoing police presence” on Desmond Drive near Baldoon Drive in the Loch Lomond neighborhood.

Images from the scene show police blocking an intersection of Baldoon Drive. Investigators say the suspect has two felony warrants for firing a gun into neighbors’ homes on July 4.

Neighbors told investigators that they’d seen the man, a military veteran, with several guns.

“The Fayetteville Police Department is currently working to serve commitment papers on an individual in the area of Reilly Road around the Loch Lomond neighborhood” News release

Investigators tell CBS 17 that the suspect went into a “mental health crisis” as they tried to serve him the papers.

Police say that a special team was on the scene to help at about 8:36 p.m.

“Officers with our Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are on scene to aid an individual in crisis. Members of our Emergency Response Team (ERT) are on scene to ensure the safety and security of officers and community members,” the news release said. “A strong police presence is expected until paperwork can be served.”

Over the course of three hours, police say that members of the CNT attempted to have the man exit the home willfully and peacefully.

As the standoff continued into early Sunday morning, the suspect fired a shotgun at them “several times,” at which times both armored vehicles were struck over the course of 12 hours. They said he also hit a small drone with a bat, according to investigators.

Police say that by Sunday morning they had been trying to get him to turn himself in for three days now, and officers tried to get him the mental health care he needs.

Officers also asked for help from the man’s family to get him out peacefully, according to the police department.

As of Sunday morning, the SBI Task Force and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the police department at the scene.

The SBI used a robot that is used as a bomb to assist in getting the suspect to give up, according to police.

Drivers in the area could enter the neighborhood but were being directed away from the house, according to police.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, police say the man exited the property, sustained injuries as a result of the event, and was taken into custody.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said that an ambulance took the man to a hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.