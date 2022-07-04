OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man died after he was pulled from the surf during difficult swimming conditions at Oak Island Sunday, officials said.

The deadly incident was one of more than a half dozen calls for help among swimmers on Sunday at Oak Island and Caswell Beach, according to a news release from the town of Oak Island.

The drowning was reported just before 2:05 p.m. at the ocean near 25th PI East, the news release said.

Kevin Whitley, 52, of Hickory, was pulled to shore and was being given CPR by bystanders.

Emergency crews then took over and tried for more than 30 minutes to resuscitate Whitley, but he died, the news release said.

Amid rough surf from Tropical Storm Colin, Oak Island Water Rescue was flying a yellow surf warning Sunday, but recently upgraded that to a red flag, officials said.

WECT reported this is the fourth deadly swimming incident at Oak Island this year.