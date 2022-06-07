FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Hoke County man was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child, officials said.

Edwin Young was taken into custody Monday. This is connected with a sexual assault that the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office responded to in March 2022.

Officials said detectives responded in March and continued to investigate the case.

Young was charged with one count of Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult and three counts of Statutory Rape, according to a release.

Young is currently in the Hoke County Detention Center and has a $1,000,000.00 Secured Bond.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are pending.

If you have any information related to this, contact Detective Chavis at (910) 875-5111.