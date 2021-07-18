NC man charged with murder after street-racing crash kills 6-year-old

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man with a long criminal record has been charged with murder and other counts after police say he was involved in a street-racing crash that killed a 6-year-old boy last month.

The Charlotte Observer reports Donnie Ray Cobb, 46, of Cleveland County, was charged late Thursday with:

second-degree murder

reckless driving

speed competition

driving while impaired

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

A judge denied Cobb’s request for a bond reduction Friday.

The crash outside of Bessemer City June 26 killed Liam Lagunas of Moore.