NC man charged with driving while impaired after pedestrian hit, killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was arrested and charged by police in a fatal hit-and-run.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say in a news release that 33-year-old Rinnell Curry was killed on Sunday after being hit by a car on a street in west Charlotte.

According to police, Curry was standing in the road away from her vehicle when she was hit.

The news release says detectives got information on the car and found it at the driver’s home.

Police arrested 46-year-old Jody Yeldell early Monday and charged him with driving with a revoked license, driving while impaired, felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run.