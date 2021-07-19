NC man arrested for racing, driving while impaired, leading deputies on chase

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says deputies have arrested a man for racing on Interstate 85, driving while impaired and leading authorities on a chase.

The Salisbury Post reports the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office filed multiple charges against 28-year-old Steven Woods II, including driving while impaired and speed competition.

According to the sheriff’s office, Woods was driving his Dodge Challenger south on I-85 on Sunday at 100 mph and left the interstate when deputies tried to stop him.

He drove his car through a homeowner’s yard before he was apprehended.

