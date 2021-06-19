NC man accused of faking kidnapping to scam grandparents, pay off drug dealer

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man faked his kidnapping to get ransom money out of his grandparents to pay off a drug dealer.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call on Thursday from a person who said his grandson had been kidnapped and that his abductors demanded a ransom.

Detectives determined the kidnapping was a hoax created by 34-year-old Jeremy Nichols and a drug dealer to get the grandfather to pay off a debt.

The sheriff’s office charged Nichols with extortion and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.

He’s jailed on a $175,000 bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.