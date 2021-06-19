NC man accused of faking kidnapping to scam grandparents, pay off drug dealer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man faked his kidnapping to get ransom money out of his grandparents to pay off a drug dealer.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call on Thursday from a person who said his grandson had been kidnapped and that his abductors demanded a ransom.

Detectives determined the kidnapping was a hoax created by 34-year-old Jeremy Nichols and a drug dealer to get the grandfather to pay off a debt.

The sheriff’s office charged Nichols with extortion and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.

He’s jailed on a $175,000 bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

