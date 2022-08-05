LUMBERTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Correctional staff and law enforcement officers are searching for a man who escaped on Friday the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release.

Wayne Zachary Holshouser, 37, was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m.

Holshouser was serving a period of confinement in response to a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2018 conviction of receiving a stolen vehicle.

He was scheduled to be released on Nov. 11, 2022.

He is a little over 6-foot-tall, weighs 157 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his back, chest and both arms.

The CRV centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation.

CRV centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision as provided in the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2011.

Anyone who has seen Holshouser is asked to contact local law enforcement by dialing 911 or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.