NC jobless rate inches closer to pre-pandemic level

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell for the 10th consecutive month in July.

The state Commerce Department reported on Friday the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.4%, compared to 4.6% in June.

The number of employed people rose by close to 8,400 workers.

The rate soared above 13% in spring 2020 during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns and commerce restrictions.

Before the pandemic, the rate had fallen to 3.5%.

The department says North Carolina’s total number of employed has risen by over 278,000 over the past year and is now close to 4.8 million.