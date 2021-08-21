NC jobless rate inches closer to pre-pandemic level

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell for the 10th consecutive month in July.

The state Commerce Department reported on Friday the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.4%, compared to 4.6% in June.

The number of employed people rose by close to 8,400 workers.

The rate soared above 13% in spring 2020 during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns and commerce restrictions.

Before the pandemic, the rate had fallen to 3.5%.

The department says North Carolina’s total number of employed has risen by over 278,000 over the past year and is now close to 4.8 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter