NC jobless rate inches closer to pre-pandemic level

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell for the 10th consecutive month in July.
The state Commerce Department reported on Friday the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.4%, compared to 4.6% in June.
The number of employed people rose by close to 8,400 workers.
The rate soared above 13% in spring 2020 during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns and commerce restrictions.
Before the pandemic, the rate had fallen to 3.5%.
The department says North Carolina’s total number of employed has risen by over 278,000 over the past year and is now close to 4.8 million.