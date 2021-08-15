NC inmate scaled prison fence, ran away, officials say

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Officials say an inmate escaped a North Carolina prison Thursday by climbing a fence and running away.

The Department of Public Safety says John Curtis Anderson escaped from the minimum custody portion of the Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton and may have jumped into a waiting vehicle.

Anderson was last seen wearing green pants and either a grey or white T-shirt at the prison.

Officials say the minimum custody offender originally from Cleveland County was admitted to the prison last month to serve 2 years and 10 months for identify theft and fraud.

Officials described Anderson as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes with a scar on his forehead and tattoos on his arms.