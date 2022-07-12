(WGHP) — Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol are welcoming Duke, their newest K9 member.
Duke was rescued as a puppy from a dogfighting ring in Richmond, Virginia, according to troopers.
He will be working with Trooper T.C. Parrott.
