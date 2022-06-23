HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accidentally shot himself after a high-speed chase in Hillsborough on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies attempted to pull over Kyreh Jasan Lloyd, 28, of Mebane, for reckless driving on Old NC-68 South near Arthur Minnis Road.
Deputies say that Lloyd failed to pull over and drove recklessly until coming to a stop near McDougal Middle School in Carrboro.
As deputies approached the vehicle, they discovered that Lloyd had shot himself accidentally.
A passenger in the vehicle told deputies that Lloyd accidentally shot himself while trying to disassemble a Glock handgun before pulling over, falsely believing that it would not be a crime to possess a disabled firearm.
Lloyd is currently being charged with the following:
- Operating a motor vehicle while fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Child abuse by creating a risk of physical injury by discharging a firearm inside a vehicle where a child was present while actively fleeing from law enforcement
- Speeding (70 mph in 45 mph zone)
- Driving while license revoked
- Failure to properly secure a child in an appropriate safety belt
After receiving treatment for his injuries, Lloyd went before the magistrate and was given a $5,000 secured bond.
At the time of Wednesday’s events, Lloyd was out on bond on the following charges from Jan 4:
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Carrying a concealed weapon
Lloyd is scheduled to appear in court at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.