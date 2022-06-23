HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accidentally shot himself after a high-speed chase in Hillsborough on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted to pull over Kyreh Jasan Lloyd, 28, of Mebane, for reckless driving on Old NC-68 South near Arthur Minnis Road.

Deputies say that Lloyd failed to pull over and drove recklessly until coming to a stop near McDougal Middle School in Carrboro.

Distance between the intersection of Old NC-86/Arthur Minnis Road and McDougal Middle School (Google Maps)

As deputies approached the vehicle, they discovered that Lloyd had shot himself accidentally.

Kyreh Jasan Lloyd’s mugshot (courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

A passenger in the vehicle told deputies that Lloyd accidentally shot himself while trying to disassemble a Glock handgun before pulling over, falsely believing that it would not be a crime to possess a disabled firearm.

Lloyd is currently being charged with the following:

Operating a motor vehicle while fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement

Carrying a concealed weapon

Child abuse by creating a risk of physical injury by discharging a firearm inside a vehicle where a child was present while actively fleeing from law enforcement

Speeding (70 mph in 45 mph zone)

Driving while license revoked

Failure to properly secure a child in an appropriate safety belt

After receiving treatment for his injuries, Lloyd went before the magistrate and was given a $5,000 secured bond.

At the time of Wednesday’s events, Lloyd was out on bond on the following charges from Jan 4:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Carrying a concealed weapon

Lloyd is scheduled to appear in court at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.