NC healthcare worker plans to pay bills, save for retirement with $200,000 lottery win

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Veronica Burt, of Raleigh, said a quick stop for gas on her way home from work turned into a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

On Saturday, Burt stopped at the Murphy USA on Apex Peakway in Apex after work and picked up a $5 Ruby Mine 9X scratch-off. The winning ticket was not her first choice.

“I was looking for another ticket,” said Burt, who works at an assisted living facility. “They didn’t have it, so I asked the clerk for another ticket. They didn’t have that one either, so I asked her, ‘What do you have?’ I ended up getting one Spectacular Riches ticket and two Ruby Mine tickets.”

When she got home, she continued her tradition of playing the lottery with her father, handing him the two Ruby Mine 9X tickets to scratch.

“The next thing I knew, I heard my name being called,” Burt said. “He screamed my name twice — real loud! He handed the ticket to me. I had to look, and then I had to look again.”

She said they were both thrilled.

“We just started hugging,” Burt said.

Burt claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

Burt said she is looking forward to paying some bills and saving some for retirement.