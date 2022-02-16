NC further delays processing of 2021 state tax returns

Tax season is here. But do you need to file taxes? (Getty)

An already delayed state tax processing season just got a little later: The North Carolina Department of Revenue has pushed to Feb. 28 when it will begin to process 2021 state returns.

NCDOR originally had said it would delay the process until mid-February, but now there is a continued delay because of the General Assembly’s late approval of the state budget, which didn’t occur until November.

NCDOR says in a statement posted on its website that because there were multiple changes in state tax law, system changes had to be implemented and checked. Those updates also must be approved within commercial tax software you may use.

This doesn’t mean you should delay filing your return, but it does mean that refunds would begin to arrive in early April, which might be later than you were hoping.

State income tax rates lowered this year to 4.99%, and taxpayers already should be seeing that reflected in payroll deductions.

NCDOR encourages electronic returns to accelerate the review and refund process. Its site includes approved tax prep software. If you use a tax adviser, that individual should be fully informed about all of this.

If you have questions, you can find answers here.