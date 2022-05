LILLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Katie Bailey, of Lillington, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $834,910 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Bailey bought her Quick Pick ticket for the April 29 drawing from the Food Lion on West Cornelius Harnett Boulevard where she works.

She wasn’t working when she bought the ticket.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $592,873.