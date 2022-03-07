NC firefighters get cancer coverage to protect health after the fire is out

(WGHP) — Fire crews in North Carolina now have presumptive cancer coverage after Gov. Roy Cooper signed the new state budget on Nov. 18 that included money for presumptive cancer coverage.

Greensboro Fire Chief Ronald Young said 58 members of the Greensboro Fire Department are now eligible to get early prostate cancer screenings as a part of the Fit for Duty Program.

“With change in society and change with recommendations from health organizations, the trend will continue. It is a continual process where we…evaluate where we are and evaluate prolonged exposure as we get that data in,” Young said.

New guidelines recommend a lowered age of 45 to get a prostate cancer screening test without paying out of pocket.

“My dad’s a prostate cancer survivor, so it was something that was important to me as an individual and as a firefighter, so the fact that I’m not having to pay out of pocket for that anymore is great news. Every penny counts,” said Captain Tim Bateson with Greensboro Fire Department state 4.

The two-year budget signed by Cooper…allows $15 million in funding over two fiscal years and a pilot program that provides health benefits for qualified firefighters with a new diagnosis of cancer after Jan. 1.

“Firefighters are at a much higher risk due to the exposure over a prolonged period of time in a 30-year career. With the presumptive cancer bill just recently being passed in North Carolina, this is really following to an early screening, early detection,” Young said.

Young said the new presumptive cancer coverage would only add $1,900 to their annual budget.

“It’s all in a long-term goal to improve firefighter health even into retirement,” Young said.