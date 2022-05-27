YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A York County father was sentenced Thursday to 18 years behind bars for inflicting great bodily injury to a child.

Darrell Wilson was on trial for allegedly abusing his son Noah on December 22, 2017, when the four-month-old child was left in his care. Noah’s biological mother took the child to the hospital after picking him up from Wilson. When Noah was released, he went to a foster parent who is now Noah’s adopted mother.

The adopted mother testified that although Noah is almost 5 years old, he still wears diapers and cannot eat with utensils. He suffers from daily seizures and takes four medicines a day presumably from the December 2017 incident.

The prosecution alleged the baby was shaken by the father causing injury which their doctor testified was Abusive Head Trauma. The defense also called a doctor, a pediatric neurologist, who denied that Shaken Baby Syndrome was in fact a phenomena and classified Noah’s illness as a “mystery.”

Darrell Wilson did not testify in his own defense.