DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Juan Garcia, of Durham, needed quarters to do laundry, so he stopped at a convenience store, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $250,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was in disbelief,” Garcia said. “I kept seeing zeros.”

Garcia, a 22-year-old HVAC installer, said he has a six-month-old baby girl at home, and he wants to put his winnings toward a house for his family.

“This is definitely a huge step toward our one-day dream home,” he said.

Garcia bought his winning Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from the University Market on West Chapel Hill Street in Durham.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $177,526.

