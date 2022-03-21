RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell father of three who was last heard from on St. Patrick’s Day has been found dead, according to the sister of the man.

Gregory Joseph Thomas, 30, of Wendell, was last seen on March 17 as he left home to go to work in Raleigh. However, Thomas never arrived at work.

Gregory Thomas in a photo from Wendell police.

Family, coworkers and friends became concerned after he didn’t show up for work at Comfort Monster Heating and Air and no one could get in touch with him.

Thomas’ sister, LaTequa Hyman, said he was driving his dark gray Honda Civic during heavy rain and she was worried about his safety after communication went out.

“The hurt, the confusion is unbearable,” Hyman told CBS 17 last Friday. “Every emotion you can imagine has crossed all of our minds.”

Hyman said Thomas was last seen on surveillance video pumping gas at an Exxon station in Wendell and last spoke to family over a cellphone while driving through Knightdale.

Family and friends had been searching for Thomas in east Raleigh since the morning he was last heard from.

“We are praying in hope that we can just locate him, find him and bring him back to us, his family, his three children,” his mother Janet Thomas told CBS 17 last week.

A new development in the case occurred on Sunday afternoon just before 5 p.m. when Raleigh police and first responders shut down a section of eastbound New Bern Avenue near Interstate 440 for what police called a “water rescue.”

Crabtree Creek is located off parts of New Bern Avenue, but not in the section where the road was closed. It’s unclear why the response was called a water rescue.

Multiple fire units, police officers and EMS workers responded to the area and several police officers could be seen searching the woods.

By 7:15 p.m. a tow truck arrived at the scene and backed up to the woods. It appeared to be trying to pull a vehicle from off the side of the road. A flatbed tow truck was later called to the scene and was used to remove a car from the wooded area.

A Facebook post from LaTequa Hyman just after midnight on Monday thanked those who got the word out about her brother and said that she had an update to make “with a heavy heart,” saying that her brother “was found and identified.”

Hyman went on to say, “Although our hearts are heavy, minds are confused, vision is blurred, and emotions unbalanced..we want to take a minute to thank you and acknowledge you all for the tremendous outpour and community support from all over.”

Hyman said that the community’s love “was felt and admired.”

No further information about Thomas was provided by Hyman.

Police have not confirmed that Thomas was found deceased, referring CBS 17 to the department’s public information officers.

This story will be updated as it develops.

— Lillian Donahue contributed to this story