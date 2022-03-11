NC farmers worried about hard freeze this weekend

Farmers and planters are doing everything to protect their livelihood in preparations for the anticipated severe weather headed to the Triad.

Strawberry Grower at Ingram Strawberries Farm in High Point, Rhonda Ingram, said their strawberry patch has been planted since fall and is on schedule for picking season in May.

Ingram said her concern about the frigid temperature is that she can’t protect them like she naturally would.

“It will be our normal thing when you see open blooms to try and protect them, but it’s just too much of a risk,” Ingram said.

She said low temperatures are expected but just a little too early in the month for her to freeze-protect them. She said because some of the strawberries have overdeveloped faster than others, there is a possibility of losing them because of the harsh winds.

“Because when the wind stops blowing, your cold settles deeper into things. They always say doing nothing is hard. Well I can tell you, doing nothing is hard,” Ingram said.

Ingram said the most she can do at this moment is let nature take its course and hope for the best possible outcome.

For people with a green thumb, the owner of Soviero’s Tri-County Garden Center & Feed, Patricia Soviero, said the best thing to protect your plants is to cover them with a blanket or an old sheet.

“The reason you want to do that is you don’t want to kill off all the buds, and if it’s the type of cold where it’s very windy, that’s what does it. It’s the low temperature plus the wind that does the most damage,” Soviero said.

Soviero said, for protective measures, they have moved all their plants inside the greenhouse to keep the plants living longer.

“In this business…you have to follow the weather, and you have to be prepare. It is a lot of work, but we got to get out there and squash everything into greenhouses,” Soviero said.