NC election bills unlikely to become laws after Senate votes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Senate Republicans have pushed a trio of election measures through their chamber, but they’re unlikely to become law in their current forms given Democratic opposition.

Democrats voted against the bills on Wednesday, including one that would prohibit counting mail-in absentee ballots that aren’t received by local officials by Election Day.

Currently there’s a three-day grace period.

Gov. Roy Cooper has been critical of GOP election changes, and Republicans lack veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate.

Other GOP-led legislatures in battleground states have passed voting restrictions this year.

