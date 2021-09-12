NC driver facing murder charge following 11-year-old’s death

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) — Charges against an Outer Banks driver now include second-degree murder after an 11-year-old girl hit by a vehicle on a North Carolina road last month died.

Daniel Deweese of Kitty Hawk already had been arrested after authorities said his vehicle hit Julie Hope Randel as she crossed a highway near her middle school.

She died on Wednesday at a Virginia hospital. District Attorney Andrew Womble says Deweese is now charged with felony death by vehicle as well as second-degree murder.

Deweese was in the Currituck County jail on Sunday.

A state trooper says the Highway Patrol believes alcohol played a role in the collision.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter