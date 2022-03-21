GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may have read last week that South Carolina is prepared to carry out its new state law, enacted in May 2021, to allow inmates to be executed by a firing squad.

Blanche Taylor Moore was brought into the courtroom in 1990 shortly before she was sentenced to death in the murder of her husband. She remains on death row. (SCOTT HOFFMAN/News & Record)

This law adds to lethal injection and that old standby, the electric chair, as forms of putting an inmate to death, although the condemned person gets to choose. South Carolina’s Broad River Correctional Institute in Columbia had to be refitted to accommodate the firing squad.

If you were wondering, no one in North Carolina ever has been put to death by a firing squad – at least not since the state began keeping records in 1910 – but three people nationally have been killed by firing squad since 1976. South Carolina joins Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah as the only states where such executions are legal. Gary Gilmore made that option famous in Utah when he demanded in 1977 to be executed by firing squad after his conviction on a double homicide.

South Carolina also is one of eight states that still allows electrocution as a primary form of death. And that was the preferred method in North Carolina, starting in 1910, when the state took control of executions from local governments and ended public hangings.

Walter Morrison of Robeson County in 1910 was the first person to be electrocuted in North Carolina, and until 1961, there were 361 inmates who were. But the gas chamber and then legal injection became options.

Starting in 1972, there were numerous changes in federal and state law that affected how people could be executed. The most significant was when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1972 that the death penalty was unconstitutional because it was “cruel and unusual punishment.” That was based primarily on how states – including North Carolina – were doling out death in ways that seemed “arbitrary and capricious.” Morrison, for instance, was executed for rape.

In 1976, the court ended the constitutional ban but required states be specific in their charges and how they sentenced death. The next year the General Assembly set first-degree murder as the only crime for which people could be executed.

Methods of execution

For 28 years after Morrison’s execution, the electric chair was the only form of execution in North Carolina. Wiley Brice of Alamance County was the last person to be put to death before the state added the gas chamber, which had been first used two years earlier, as a primary means for execution. In 1983 lethal injection was added as an option for inmates to choose, and the state in 1998 made that the only method of execution.

There were 10 persons executed in North Carolina between 1984 and 1998, and a man in 1994 became the first in 30 years to be gassed. The last gassing was four years later.

Since 1976, some 1,363 persons nationally have been put to death by lethal injection. There have been 163 electrocutions, 11 gassings, those three firing squads, and, remarkably, three hangings (which remain an option in Delaware and Washington – and retroactively in New Hampshire, which otherwise has abolished the death penalty).

Samuel Flippen (NC DPS)

The last person executed in North Carolina was Samuel Flippen of Winston-Salem, who was put to death on Aug. 18, 2006, for murdering his 2-year-old stepdaughter. That case is getting a new look based on a petition filed by the girl’s birth father.

But executions have continued nationally, and since 2015 some 137 have been put to death by states and 13 by the federal government, which resumed executions in 2020. Four states are responsible for 71% of those executions, with 55 in Texas, 21 in Georgia, 13 in Alabama and 10 in Florida.

NC’s death row

Since Flippen’s execution, many challenges to the propriety and validity of North Carolina’s death penalty have caused a pause in executions. There are 134 men and women waiting on Death Row, dating back to Wayne A. Laws, 61, who in August 1985 was convicted in Davidson County of beating two people to death with a hammer.

Wayne A. Laws (NC DPS)

Laws is a white man, but some of the challenges to the death penalty are based on the question of racial discrimination, some of those raised by the Racial Justice Act, which addresses the role of race in prosecution. Of the 134 on death row, 73 are Black, six are Indigenous Peoples and four are Asians.

Only 11 people – six Black and five white – have been sentenced to death since 2010, and none of those has occurred since 2019, the last being Mikel Brady of Dare County, who was sentenced in October of that year for planning a prison break in which four people died.

Among the counties in the Piedmont Triad, there are 31 people on Death Row. Forsyth County accounts for a dozen of those, with six more in Randolph. There are three each from Guilford and Davidson counties and two from Davie County. Alamance, Caswell, Montgomery, Rockingham and Surry each has had one. Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin haven’t had any.

Those 12 in Forsyth equal Wake County for the most from the 53 of 100 counties that have at least one person on death row. Buncombe County has seven, and Johnston and Cumberland have six each. Gaston has five, and Mecklenburg, Pitt and Harnett each have four.

The most famous?

Blanche Taylor Moore now (NC DPS)

All but two of those 134 are men, too, and one of those females is the oldest and perhaps the most famous: Blanche Taylor Moore, who in 1990 was convicted in Forsyth County of the arsenic poisoning of a long-time boyfriend. Moore was 57 when she was sentenced, and at 89 she is the oldest person on death row. She is second only to Laws in having the longest time served (31 years as of last fall).

The Moore case gained its fame because she was charged as a serial killer, believed to have killed a series of people since 1966, including her father, a mother-in-law, a husband and almost a second husband. But he survived her arsenic attack and testified against her. The lead prosecutor, who gave emotional and tearful arguments in court, in 2015 committed suicide.

Elizabeth Montgomery – you may know her from “Bewitched” – played Moore in a made-for-TV movie called “The Black Widow Murders,” which depicted how she fed her husband arsenic-laced banana pudding. Bodies of her alleged victims were exhumed in Alamance County. An investigator told the News & Record that the number of her potential victims was thought to be about 30.