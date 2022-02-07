NC deputy kills man trying to flee traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed a man who tried to flee a traffic stop and dragged the deputy through a field, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The LCSO says deputies tried to stop a car on a road in Lincolnton on Saturday morning.

During the traffic stop, the suspect tried to flee the scene, dragging a sheriff’s deputy through a field.

While being dragged while inside the open driver’s side door, the deputy drew his service weapon and shot the suspect.

The deputy was thrown from the vehicle, which hit a tree.

Deputies on the scene tended to the suspect, who died at the scene.