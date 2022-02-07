NC deputy kills man trying to flee traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police lights. (Getty Images)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed a man who tried to flee a traffic stop and dragged the deputy through a field, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The LCSO says deputies tried to stop a car on a road in Lincolnton on Saturday morning.

During the traffic stop, the suspect tried to flee the scene, dragging a sheriff’s deputy through a field.

While being dragged while inside the open driver’s side door, the deputy drew his service weapon and shot the suspect.

The deputy was thrown from the vehicle, which hit a tree.

Deputies on the scene tended to the suspect, who died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter