NC deputies asking for public’s help finding woman who used to live in High Point

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina search and rescue teams are searching for Jessica Lawrence, 42, of St. Pauls, formerly of High Point, according to a RCSO news release.

Investigators are searching the area around Rowland, NC.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Lawrence was reported missing by a family member. Initially, Lawrence was last seen leaving her job at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Owen Drive in Fayetteville.

However, investigators were able to confirm that Lawrence was last seen at her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Lawrence is 5’5” and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Since the initial report of Lawrence’s disappearance, investigators have executed multiple search warrants and used air support and ground personnel for searching areas of concern.

Investigators have also conducted interviews throughout the county and neighboring counties. On Thursday, Lawrence’s gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was found by a sheriff’s detective and was seized during a traffic stop.

Michael L. Brayboy, 42, of Rowland, was driving the vehicle.

Court records show Bradboy is a convicted sex offender and spent more than 20 years in prison for rape.

Bradboy hasn’t been charged in Lawrence’s disappearance, but deputies did arrest him for failing to report a change of address by a sex offender.

Brayboy was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1,500,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.