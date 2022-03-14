NC dad says he’ll take daughter to Disney World after $100,000 lottery win

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many families, but what if you don’t get your child tax credit check?
(Getty Images)

Get lottery results on FOX8!

Check the Lottery Results on MyFOX8.com or watch the drawing live on TV.

Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Coleman, of Fayetteville, said he plans to take his daughter to Disney World after winning a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“She’s very excited to go,” Coleman said about his daughter. “We’ll probably go this summer.”

Coleman learned he won while checking weekly tickets at the Circle V Mart on South McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville.

As he checked the Powerball ticket, he read a message telling him to go to lottery headquarters.

“My daughter and I were heading out of the store when I stopped and thought, ‘wait a minute,’” recalled Coleman, who works as a finance director. He immediately signed the ticket and headed home after double checking that the ticket was a big winner.

Coleman’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,129. Due to the Power Play feature, that prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

“This is a blessing,” Coleman said. “I started to hold on to the ticket for a few months before claiming it.”

Coleman decided instead to head to lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter