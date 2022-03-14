NC dad says he’ll take daughter to Disney World after $100,000 lottery win

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many families, but what if you don’t get your child tax credit check? (Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Coleman, of Fayetteville, said he plans to take his daughter to Disney World after winning a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“She’s very excited to go,” Coleman said about his daughter. “We’ll probably go this summer.”

Coleman learned he won while checking weekly tickets at the Circle V Mart on South McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville.

As he checked the Powerball ticket, he read a message telling him to go to lottery headquarters.

“My daughter and I were heading out of the store when I stopped and thought, ‘wait a minute,’” recalled Coleman, who works as a finance director. He immediately signed the ticket and headed home after double checking that the ticket was a big winner.

Coleman’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,129. Due to the Power Play feature, that prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

“This is a blessing,” Coleman said. “I started to hold on to the ticket for a few months before claiming it.”

Coleman decided instead to head to lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.