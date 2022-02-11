North Carolina court overturns conviction after prosecutors block Black juror due to race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court has overturned the robbery conviction of a man because prosecutors had wrongly blocked a potential juror from his trial based on racial bias.

Legal authorities say Friday’s 4-3 ruling marks the first time in state history that a criminal conviction was invalidated because of a prosecutor’s unlawful exclusion of a Black juror through a process set by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The case involved a defendant, Christopher Clegg, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2016 and has served his prison sentence. The potential juror’s dismissal was based originally on her body language and her response to a question.

The Center for Death Penalty Litigation said in a release that the opinion was authored by Associate Justice Robin Hudson, who was joined by the court’s three other Democratic justices. Associate Justice Anita Earls wrote a concurring opinion to argue that the prosecutor discriminated against not just one, but two Black women jurors. Justice Phillip Berger Jr, dissented, joined by the two other Republicans.

“Discrimination against Black jurors has been rampant in North Carolina, but until now, our courts have refused to deal with the problem,” said Elizabeth Hambourger, a senior attorney at the Center for Death Penalty Litigation, who argued the case in the lower court and assisted with the appeal, said in the release. “We are so relieved to see our state’s highest court finally acknowledge this important violation of civil rights.”