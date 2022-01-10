NC couple wins $400,000 lottery prize after buying $5 scratch-off

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tawanda Bynum of Nashville and Darren Warren, of Rocky Mount, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

They bought their lucky $35,000,000 Blowout ticket at the Sheetz on East Evans Drive in Nashville.

They won the first top prize in the game.

Bynum and Warren arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday to collect their winnings.

They split the prize to receive $200,000 a piece.

After required federal and state withholdings, each took home $142,021.

