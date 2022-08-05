MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, Edward’s wife. “Then the screaming started.”

Gosselin bought the $2 Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

It matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the July 18 drawing. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.

“My wife was screaming, and we were both just surprised and a little bit in shock,” he said. “She kept saying, ‘we did it. We did it.’”

Gosselin claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,516.

He said they would celebrate their big win with a vacation to the Midwest.

