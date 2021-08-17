NC correctional worker charged with bringing drugs into prison

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A former correctional unit housing manager at a North Carolina prison is facing several drug-related charges after law enforcement officials say she was caught bringing marijuana into the prison.

The Daily Advance reports Vanessa Uniqua Spence of Elizabeth City was arrested last week and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in a prison facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten says drugs were found on Spence during a routine search of prison staff at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

An arrest warrant states Spence tried to bring about 12 grams of marijuana into the prison and had grinders, rolling paper. Officials say she resigned that day.

Spence was released on a $3,000 secured bond.