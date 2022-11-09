RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The numbers are in, and the number of people riding the train are up in North Carolina.

NC By Train ridership hit a new monthly high for the second month in a row in October, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation

The number of passengers for The Carolinian and Piedmont trains hit 55,493 in October, which is up from 48,488 riders in September.

“What a fantastic accomplishment for the traveling public,” N.C. Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “We are excited to see record numbers of our citizens and visitors choose to ride NC By Train. The train offers people an easy way to travel without the stress of a drive.”

During October, train riders were also able to make one-day stop trips to The Barbecue Festival and the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh for the State Fair, officials stated.

And with the holidays coming up, officials wanted to remind everyone to try the train when traveling to visit friends and family. And students can get a discount; you can find that information here.

For more information on NC By Train, click here.