NC bill ending extra $300 unemployment benefits heads to Gov. Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republicans in charge of the North Carolina General Assembly have agreed to legislation ending the $300 federal weekly supplemental benefit to the unemployed in the state.

The House and Senate voted separately on Wednesday. Nearly all Democrats voted against the elimination, signaling a possible veto from Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation already is expected to expire nationwide in early September.

The bill would end the program in North Carolina in roughly a month.

Republicans have agreed with business owners who say the extra benefit are a disincentive to return to work.

Democrats say it’s the wrong time to cut off benefits.