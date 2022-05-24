RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is crediting his wife with helping him avoid what might have been a major stroke.

Stein wrote on his Twitter account Tuesday that he was walking the family’s dog with his wife, Jenny, on Tuesday night when he had symptoms of a stroke.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (AP photo)

Stein, 55, said he was transported to the hospital by EMTs.

“Doctors confirmed that I had a minor stroke and performed a successful procedure to remove the blood clot,” he said. “I’m so grateful my wife knew the signs.”

Stein is the second prominent Democrat in the past 10 days to be in the news for having a minor stroke that could have been worse. John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and the Democratic nominee for the state’s soon-to-be-vacant seat in the U.S. Senate, had a stroke on May 13 that kept him in the hospital for about a week.

Fetterman had said his stroke was caused by a blood clot from his heart. Like Stein, he credited his wife, Gisele, with getting him to the emergency room.

Like Stein, he said doctors removed the clot and “got my heart under control.”

Fetterman said doctors told him he didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. Stein’s remarks didn’t address his prognosis.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday afternoon did post this Twitter message: “Just talked to AG @JoshStein_ and he’s doing well. Already back at it on the phone and corresponding. Can’t keep a good man down.”

Stein did share tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor for a stroke.