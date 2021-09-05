NC appeals court blocks voting restoration order for over 50,000 felons

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has blocked an order that had allowed well over 50,000 felony offenders who aren’t serving prison or jail time to immediately register to vote and cast ballots.

The state Court of Appeals agreed on Friday to halt last week’s decision by trial judges to expand when North Carolina residents convicted of felonies have the right to vote again.

The plaintiffs immediately appealed Friday’s decision to the state Supreme Court.

The actions come as early voting in fall municipal elections begins soon.

Civil rights groups and ex-offenders have challenged state law on when voting rights are restored.