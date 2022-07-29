LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a 2-year-old boy has died a week after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car.

News outlets report that the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Graham Road on July 21 to look for a boy who got out of his house.

Capt. Randy Dover says the child was found in a car on the front lawn on his family’s property.

Deputies aren’t sure how long the child was in the car.

Dover says the boy was breathing on his own when he left with paramedics, but he died on Thursday.

Dover says no charges have been filed at this time.