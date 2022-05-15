DAVIDSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Golden State Warriors star, former Davidson Wildcats star and Charlotte-native Stephen Curry received his degree from Davidson College on Sunday, per Davidson College on Twitter.

Curry graduates from Davidson with a Bachelor of the Arts in Sociology.

Curry, of course, attended Davidson for three years from 2006-to-2009 starring for the Wildcats’ basketball team. Including, Davidson’s infamous cinderella run to the Elite Eight in 2008.

Curry left school with one semester left to complete in order to enter the 2009 NBA Draft where he was selected with the 7th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors.

“Stephen Curry has on many occasions emphasized the importance of education, how much he valued his Davidson College experience and that he is committed to earning his degree,” Davidson College said in a statement. “He needed to complete one semester of classwork. He re-enrolled at Davidson College for the spring semester and worked with two members of the Davidson faculty, a Stanford University professor and a UC Santa Cruz professor who taught Stephen when both were at Davidson,” said Davidson College in a statement.

As Curry’s Warriors are preparing for the Western Conference Finals, he will not be in attendance for this year’s commencement ceremony, however, Davidson College says that Curry will be presented with his degree on campus at a later date.

Curry has remained an active donor to both the college and the Wildcats’ basketball programs.