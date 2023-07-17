DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An NBA player born and raised in Durham came back to town.

Trey Murphy – Durham native and small forward for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans – came back to his hometown Friday to share his experiences with the next generation.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“I just love giving back to the kids,” he said. “I really think that kids are going to move society along, and I’m going to use my platform in order to help do that.”

He gave away free backpacks to kids in Durham’s Parks and Recreation Summer Camp program ahead of the school year.

“Help kids get ready for school, help them get excited to school. School was a big part of my life and a big foundation for me and set my future straight,” Murphy explained.

He gave words of wisdom to the kids.

“Make sure you never ever let anybody tell you that you can’t do anything,” he said.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Lyric asking Trey Murphy her question (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

He also answered questions from kids like Lyric Kenon, who asked him why he wanted to play basketball.

“It’s my first time seeing an NBA player,” she said. “It was really cool. He’s really tall, he’s perfect and he’s just really cool.”

Lyric shared her excitement with others by dancing with her friends.

Trey Murphy joined in on the fun, ending his backpack giveaway with a celebration of education.

He plans to expand the giveaway to even more kids in the years to come.

“I really love the city of Durham,” he said. “It’s what raised me, and I’m grateful I’m able to give back to the kids and I can shed some light and show them a little bit as we go.”