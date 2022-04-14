GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – On the day President Joe Biden came to Greensboro to tout economic expansion, the unemployment rate in North Carolina was reported to be following the national rate down toward record lows.

Unemployment trends in North Carolina and the nation for the past 12 months. (NCDOC)

The seasonally adjusted rate for March fell by .2 of a percentage point, to 3.5%, the North Carolina Department of Commerce reported.

That’s the same rate of decline but even lower than the 3.6% rate reported nationally. North Carolina’s rate is 1.7 percentage points lower than March 2021, when it was 5.2%. The rate has declined almost every month since then and increased in none of them. Most economists consider 4% to be pretty much full employment.

The North Carolina unemployment snapshot. (NCDOC)

The number of people employed increased by 25,123 from February, to 4,853,239, and 191,889 over March 2021, the Commerce Department said in a release. The number of people unemployed decreased by 9,880 from last month, to 177,303, and by 80,734 from last year.

Job segment changes. (NCDOC)

This follows data released last week that showed unemployment rates had declined across the Piedmont Triad in general and in 50 of the state’s 100 counties. Those rates will be updated for March in a report on April 27.

The monthly survey showed that Total Nonfarm employment increased by 18,100 to 4,712,800 in March. Major industries experiencing increases were construction, 4,200; education & health services, 4,000; manufacturing, 3,200; government, 2,200; and professional & business services, 2,000, topped the growth sectors.