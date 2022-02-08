N.C. man pleads guilty to being in Capitol on Jan. 6. What’s the latest in cases against Triad residents?

A North Carolina man accused of being in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him.

Stephen Maury Baker had been arrested Feb. 1, 2021, in Garner and charged with unlawful entry in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Baker had pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment on April 27, but on Monday he agreed to plead guilty on the charge of parading demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Stephen Michael Baker on a live broadcast from inside the Capitol. (DOJ)

In the plea agreement Baker admitted that he had entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and remained near the rotunda for approximately one hour while he broadcast video live on his cellular phone. He tried to enter the rotunda but stopped because of diminishing cell signal. He continued to broadcast under the name “Stephen Ignoramus.”

In a letter written on Jan. 13 to David Bos, a federal public defender representing Baker, U.S. Attorney Mathew M. Graves stated the charge carries a maximum sentence of 6 months in prison and a fine of not more than $5,000 plus possible probation. The letter said the court would determine the sentence and that it did not have to adhere for the guidelines to a Class B misdemeanor.

Baker in court documents agreed to waive rights to appear and appeal and to make a restitution payment of $500 and to provide a financial disclosure statement

He also agreed to assist prosecutors in gathering evidence about the events of the day by making available postings on his social media accounts.

Another man from North Carolina, James Little of Claremont, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in November to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, one of four original charges against him.

Updates on cases against residents of the Triad

CHARLES DONOHOE

Charles Donohoe

Kernersville, N.C.

CHARGES: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds.

STATUS: Arrested March 17 and arraigned April 6 and ordered detained. He remains in custody.

ANTHONY JOSEPH SCIRICA

Anthony Joseph Scirica (DOJ)

Winston-Salem, N.C.

CHARGES: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

STATUS: Arrested June 16, pleaded guilty to one count, released on personal recognizance.

SENTENCED: On Jan. 20 he was sentenced to 15 days of incarceration, $500 fine, $500 restitution.

Christopher Raphael Spencer of Pilot Mountain

CHRISTOPHER RAPHAEL SPENCER

Christopher Raphael Spencer

Pilot Mountain, N.C.

CHARGES: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

STATUS: Arrested Jan. 19. Twice indicted with his wife, Virginia Spencer. Pleaded not guilty. He was conditionally released. No update on his case since August.

VIRGINIA MARIE SPENCER

Virginia Maria “Jenny” Spencer of Pilot Mountain (DOJ)

Pilot Mountain, N.C.

CHARGES: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

STATUS: Arrested Feb. 8. Indicted with her husband, Christopher Spencer. Reached at an agreement and pleaded guilty to Count 5 on Sept. 9.

SENTENCING: On Jan. 19 was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration and $500 restitution.

Surveillance image allegedly shows Laura Steele in the U.S. Capitol.

LAURA STEELE

Surveillance image allegedly shows Laura Steele in the U.S. Capitol. (DOJ)

Thomasville, N.C.

CHARGES: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings.

STATUS: Arrested Feb. 17, charged in five indictments, including fifth as part of Oath Keepers. Released on personal recognizance.

TRIAL: Scheduled for jury trial at 10 a.m. April 19.

MATTHEW MARK WOOD

Matthew Mark Wood of Reidsville (DOJ)

Reidsville, N.C.

CHARGES: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

STATUS: Arrested on March 5 and arraigned on March 23, pleaded not guilty on all counts. Released on personal recognizance.

Cases against others from North Carolina

There are nine other defendants from North Carolina, most of them charged with trespassing-related violations. The DOJ database provides extensive reports on each of these cases:

Aiden Bilyard of Cary had been arrested in Raleigh in November and charged eight counts, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, which was for allegedly using bear spray against officers. He is released on his own recognizance.

Bradley Stuart Bennett of Charlotte pleaded not guilty in April to charges related to obstruction.

Lewis Cantwell Easton of Asheville, remains free on his own recognizance after being arrested

Edward George Jr. of Fayetteville was arrested in July and remains free on his own recognizance.

James Tate Grant of Cary was arrested in October.

Johnny Harris of Shelby was arrested in March and remains free on his own recognizance.

Bradley Stuart Bennett of Charlotte arrested in April and pleaded not guility.

Stephen Ethan Horn of Cary arrested in April and pleaded not guilty. Free on personal recognizance.

James Phillip Mault of Fort Bragg was arrested in October on seven counts, including acts of physical violence.

Grayson Sherill of Cherryville was indicted on Dec. 15 on four charges.