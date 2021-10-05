‘My turn for some luck’: NC dad wins $291,249 jackpot while out picking up pizza for family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — On Sunday evening, Eric Johnson, of Charlotte, was making a pizza run for his family of four when he bought a lottery ticket and won a $291,249 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I always see winners and think to myself, ‘Man, they’ve got some good luck!’” Johnson said. “And now, you know, it was my turn for some luck!”

After placing his family’s pizza order, Johnson said he had some time and a little extra cash and stopped by Earp’s Express on Brighton Park Drive in Mint Hill.

He bought a scratch-off, and with a little left over, bought a $5 Money Bags Fast Play ticket.

“I was going to buy another scratch-off,” Johnson said. “But decided at the last minute to buy Money Bags.”

He said he thought he had won $1,000. But when he got home, his wife asked to take a look.

“It was a shock,” Johnson said. “When we saw what we had actually won, we both looked at each other and said, ‘Is this serious?’ She was smiling, and I was smiling.”

He said the win couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I just started my own towing business,” Johnson said. “This is going to help. I am going to grow my business from it.”

Johnson claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $206,060.

