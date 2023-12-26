CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A Creedmoor family is stunned after a Christmas home invasion thief stole nearly 20 presents early Friday morning they planned to give to children later that day.

The home break-in and theft was in addition to 14 car break-ins in three Creedmoor neighborhoods over two hours early Friday, according to Creedmoor town officials.

The cars that were broken into between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. were likely left unlocked, officials said.

But, Erin Thompson and Lindsey Turner’s Amberleaf neighborhood home was locked up as they slept — along with two teenage girls and a toddler, who were also fast asleep in the house.

When a man came and checked the front door, which was locked, he was caught on video there and later sneaking around inside the home before taking the Christmas presents, officials said.

Photo from the City of Creedmoor

Thompson said “my heart just sank” to learn what happened the next day when she viewed the home surveillance video. She had just wrapped 19 presents Thursday for small children who she babysits, she said.

The Christmas gifts were on a table and apparently tempted the Grinch-like thief who “peeked in our front windows” before circling around to the back door, Thompson said.

The man encountered a locked back door but went into a sunroom — and found an unlocked window that opened inside over the kitchen sink. The thief moved several plants before he slid the window open and crawled inside.

After grabbing all the Christmas gifts the thief went out the back door — but came back to the front to peek inside again “to make sure he didn’t miss anything,” Thompson said.

A person of interest seen on video early Friday in Creedmoor during a home invasion and theft and 14 car break-ins, according to Creedmoor town officials.

“I open the video and I see this young man in our dining room, and my heart just sank,” Thompson said about watching what happened as her family slept. “I was like, oh my God, somebody was in our house.”

She said the Grinch was quiet — and no family member woke up even when he left.

“We honestly never heard a peep,” Thompson said. But she was worried that just an hour earlier their toddler was awake and in the area where the home invasion happened.

“Our toddler was up and down here an hour before. Imagine the trauma if she had witnessed this,” Thompson said.

Creedmoor officials said a reward of up to $2,000 is offered in the break-ins, which also hit the Paddington and Golden Pond neighborhoods.

Thompson and Turner said they spoke about the theft “to help prevent this from happening to others.” The couple also said they hope the young man in the video “can get back on the right path.”

Photos of two “individuals of interest” were released by authorities.

One image — from video supplied by Turner and Thompson — showed a young man who was wearing pink latex gloves and a brown hooded sweatshirt that said “African Roots.” Another image, which was less clear, showed a person in a hooded jacket standing near a car.

Officers said anyone who has information about the crimes should contact the Creedmoor Police Department at 919-528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100.