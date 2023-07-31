MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Matthews, Medic confirmed.

The shooting happened just after noon on Sunday, July 30.

According to Matthews Police, a man called to say that he had just been shot by both his girlfriend’s ex-husband and the ex-husband’s brother.

The man said that the shooting happened while he and his girlfriend in were in a car at 10140 Northeast Parkway, officials state. While on the phone with police, the victim reported that the two shooters were following their car.

Officers say the shooters followed the victims’ car until they reached Novant Health Matthews before the suspects drove off. The suspects’ car was spotted driving north on Matthews Mint Hill Road and a patrol officer ran a traffic stop leading to the men pulling over into the parking of the 7-Eleven & Exxon gas station at 11208 E. Independence Boulevard.

According to officials, the driver of the car had a serious gunshot wound to the arm and officers applied a tourniquet until Medic could arrive. Medic reports that took one person to Atrium CMC for serious injuries. He remains in stable condition.

Officers say that the driver’s two children and brother were also in the car. Investigators believe the incident was sparked by a domestic dispute over a child exchange in the Windsor Park parking lot.

The man who called the police also received medical care for a gunshot wound to the wrist and his girlfriend was treated for broken glass and a physical assault, according to police.

Detectives with Matthews Police are investigating the incident and charges are upcoming.