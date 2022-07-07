LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — “The Bear'” footrace on Grandfather Mountain has been canceled following an accident involving a vehicle and several pedestrians.

“The Bear” is a part of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, which are a five-mile footrace that starts in Linville and ends at the top of Grandfather Mountain.

The accident occurred near the intersection of US-221 of NC-105 just before the race was set to begin at 7:00 pm on Thursday night.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected,” Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said.

The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games activities set for Friday through Sunday will go on as previously planned.