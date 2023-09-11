WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Wesley Chapel Fire Department worked to get a horse out of a 6-foot pool on Sunday, September 10, according to Midland Fire and Rescue.

Officials say they sent a specially trained large animal rescue technician from Midland to the 8500 block of Foxbridge Drive in Union County.

Wesley Chapel Fire Dept.

The 1,200-pound horse, named Ms. Lexie, had been struck in the pool since 9 a.m. because she was spooked by storms last night, according to authorities.

Firefighters say they came up with 4 different plans to rescue the horse but ultimately decided on using a rope system and slid board to pull Ms. Lexie out of the water.

A tow truck from DSK Towing & Recovery and animal straps were used to help the horse stand.

Officials say Ms. Lexie was safely rescued just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon following about 3 hours of “great teamwork”. A vet also responded to look after the horse.

The Midland Fire and Rescue and Georgeville Fire Department both helped the Wesley Chapel Fire Department with the rescue.