Mt. Airy man leveraged expensive gifts to solicit explicit photos, videos from minors, according to FBI

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mt. Airy man has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for soliciting minors via Snapchat.

Jason Kelly Inman, 41, used Snapchat to solicit explicit photos and videos from four teenage boys in Virginia between June and December of 2020. The victims were between 14 and 16 years old.

Inman said that he would exchange messages with his victims using Snapchat and provide them with gifts like marijuana, vape cartridges, money or cell phones. Inman said he would request sexually explicit photographs and videos from his victims via Snapchat in exchange for the victims continuing to receive gifts.

Inman also traveled to Virginia to deliver gifts to his victims, but there is no evidence of actual physical contact between Inman and the victims.

“This case demonstrates the lengths sexual predators will go seek out, win the trust of, and then victimize children. It also is a reminder of the dangers that exist for children online,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar. “I commend the hard work and partnership of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the FBI, which brought Inman to justice to face his heinous crimes and will ensure he can no longer victimize children.”

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Virginia State Police.

Assistant United States Attorneys Lena L. Busscher and Whit D. Pierce are prosecuting the case for the United States.