WANCHESE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has spent a lot of money on a lot of things, but one of his most recent purchases only made him pull a single dollar out of his pocket.

The Greenville resident used $1 to buy a 1,500-square-foot island on the Roanoke Sound, southeast of Roanoke Island and southwest of the Bodie Island Lighthouse, according to information published by The Virginian Pilot and PilotOnline.com. The land is considered part of the Wanchese Historic Mill Landing Marine District, valued at $800 according to Dare County tax records the newspaper obtained.

He purchased the land in December from “G. Tully Sweet and his wife, Crystal Sweet,” the newspaper reported on Monday. The newspaper also reported a source telling them a film crew was on the island about a month ago, immediately after the purchase. So maybe we’ll be seeing a new video soon from there.

