GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — He may one day get to own X, but MrBeast still believes the social media platform has a long way to go to make the kind of money to support his work.

The Greenville resident uploaded his latest video on Saturday, titled “I Spent 7 Days In Solitary Confinement.” He took to X and his other social media platforms to let his fans know the video was posted.

I uploaded, go watch or I’ll drop kick you — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 30, 2023

One of his followers asked him to post the video to X.

Upload on this platform too — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 30, 2023

That was followed shortly by a post from X owner Elon Musk, agreeing that the video should be supported on X.

Yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2023

MrBeast replied with a simple “thanks but no thanks,” saying, “My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/ I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!”

My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/



I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 30, 2023

That was quite a blow to Musk and X coming from the guy who still has the famous post of him owning X should Musk go missing pinned to the top of his account. But facts are facts.

For context, Yahoo Finance reports YouTube creators who are part of the platform’s YouTube Partner Program must meet a certain number of subscribers and views but can earn between $3,400 and $30,000 per 1 million views.

MrBeast’s “$10,000 Every Day You Survive In A Grocery Store” currently has over 154 million views. So if you take that number and multiply it by $30,000 for each 1 million views … you get the picture.

The New York Post reports posts on X generate money through engagement and advertising “for those with verified accounts via the premium subscription option.” So it’s not exactly clear how much money the same video would make on X.

MrBeast was listed by Forbes last year as the top social media creator of 2023, making between $82 million between June 2022 and June 2023.

