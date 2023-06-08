GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is not happy about one of the popular social media platforms.

He recently expressed on Twitter his displeasure with Twitch’s new guidelines.

Twitch is a live streaming service that focuses on video game live streaming including broadcasts of esports competitions as well as offering live music, broadcasts and creative content.

Word about the new policy changes on Twitch spread quickly, regarding third-party advertisements that would be implemented in July 2023.

These changes would lay restrictions on what streamers could use to promote charitable causes or their branded products. Burned-in ads will be banned and the size of an ad overlay is to be at a mere 3% of screen space.

Hey @Twitch how about instead of handicapping what creators make, you help them make more? Seems more logical. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 6, 2023

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, suggested that instead of throwing a wrench in the earnings these creators have, it should focus more on the creators growing their earnings. He emphasized that if YouTube implemented similar policy changes, it would greatly frustrate him.

The speculation surrounding the issue greatly intensified after Kick.com, also known as Twitch’s rival, pointed out that MrBeast started following their Twitter account.

The goat just followed us , it’s time for Kick to Takeover 👀💚 pic.twitter.com/WgHHJJSUbo — KickStreamsLIVE 🌎 (@KickStreamsLive) June 6, 2023

It is uncertain whether or not MrBeast will stream on Kick but Twitch released a statement regarding the guidelines under discussion. They clarified that the language in the new policy was taken out of context and had a wider impact than intended.

Twitch clarified that it is not going to hinder streamers from securing sponsorships and instead wants to encourage partnerships.

