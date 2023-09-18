GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has been mostly praised for his latest kind and charitable activity.

The Greenville resident and YouTube star offered to renovate a stranger’s home for free. It began with a proposition that seemed hard to refuse, “Can I pay you money to let me renovate your house?” Gretchen — who is wearing a Pitt shirt, so we assume she’s from around here — gladly accepts the offer.

After that, once again, MrBeast proves why he is known as one of the most generous people not only on social media but in the world. In the one-minute video, he shows off the hard work that flipped this woman’s house and captivated the homeowner as well as the entire internet.

Gretchen and other family members were on a seven-day vacation while the renovation happened. MrBeast promised her it would be completely renovated by the time she was back, which seemed nearly impossible. It became a massive project.

The footage shows rooms completely torn apart with walls falling, floors pulled apart and other remarkable changes. To make this possible, MrBeast even brought in a DIY TikToker.

When Gretchen and her family returned home, they were overwhelmed with emotions at the outcome of the renovation, with the amazing transformations.

MrBeast was praised by many on social media for the random act of kindness while some others thought the behavior was odd to just do for a stranger.

We’ll let you make the call.

