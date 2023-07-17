NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were killed in a crash in Wilkes County over the weekend.

According to highway patrol, around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a fatal collision in Wilkes County on NC 18 near Mountain Valley Road.

A 2009 Lincoln MKS was in the northbound lanes of NC 18 and crossed over the center line, hitting a motorcycle head-on.

James Wendell Yarbrough, of Lexington, and Katlin Cassidy Flynn, of Salisbury, were thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The driver of the Lincoln was unhurt and charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and driving left of center.